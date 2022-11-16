Nandan Denim standalone net profit declines 97.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.26% to Rs 527.59 crore

Net profit of Nandan Denim declined 97.35% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.26% to Rs 527.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 510.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.527.59510.934.379.2410.8041.193.1831.250.5922.24

