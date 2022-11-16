Shri Gurudev En-Trade reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Shri Gurudev En-Trade reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
