STL Global standalone net profit declines 56.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.98% to Rs 25.69 crore

Net profit of STL Global declined 56.25% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 18.98% to Rs 25.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.25.6931.713.192.840.640.830.230.550.140.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)