STL Global standalone net profit declines 56.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.98% to Rs 25.69 croreNet profit of STL Global declined 56.25% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 18.98% to Rs 25.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales25.6931.71 -19 OPM %3.192.84 -PBDT0.640.83 -23 PBT0.230.55 -58 NP0.140.32 -56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU