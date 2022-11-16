Sparc Electrex standalone net profit rises 225.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.85% to Rs 2.27 crore

Net profit of Sparc Electrex rose 225.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.85% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.271.9114.107.330.320.140.320.140.260.08

