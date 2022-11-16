JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dhanada Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.22 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sparc Electrex standalone net profit rises 225.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.85% to Rs 2.27 crore

Net profit of Sparc Electrex rose 225.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.85% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.271.91 19 OPM %14.107.33 -PBDT0.320.14 129 PBT0.320.14 129 NP0.260.08 225

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 17:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU