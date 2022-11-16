JUST IN
Jain Farms Palm Oil standalone net profit rises 385.71% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 56.27% to Rs 4.11 crore

Net profit of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 56.27% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.112.63 56 OPM %-24.82-28.90 -PBDT-0.73-0.89 18 PBT-0.89-1.03 14 NP0.18-0.75 LP

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 17:08 IST

