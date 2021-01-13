Granules India receives USFDA approval

-
For Metformin Hydrochloride ER Tablets USPGranules India announced that it has received the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has granted final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, 500 mg and 1000 mg, generic equivalent of Glumetza ER Tablets, 500 mg and 1000 mg, of Bausch Health US LLC (Bausch). Metformin Hydrochloride ER Tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.
