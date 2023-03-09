JUST IN
Carborundum Universal allots 35,100 equity shares under ESOP

Carborundum Universal has allotted 35,100 equity shares of Re.1/- each arising out of the exercise of stock options, granted to the option grantees of the Company under the Company's ESOP Plan 2016 on 8 March 2023.

Consequent to this allotment, the number of equity shares outstanding is 18,99,43,974 and the paid-up equity share capital is Rs. 18,99,43,974/-.

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 18:20 IST

