Carborundum Universal allots 35,100 equity shares under ESOP

-
ALSO READ
Carborundum Universal allots 21,761 equity shares under ESOP
Volumes spurt at Carborundum Universal Ltd counter
Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit declines 8.85% in the September 2022 quarter
Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit rises 7.44% in the December 2022 quarter
Axis Bank allots 32,490 equity shares under ESOP
-
Carborundum Universal has allotted 35,100 equity shares of Re.1/- each arising out of the exercise of stock options, granted to the option grantees of the Company under the Company's ESOP Plan 2016 on 8 March 2023.
Consequent to this allotment, the number of equity shares outstanding is 18,99,43,974 and the paid-up equity share capital is Rs. 18,99,43,974/-.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU