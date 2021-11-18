RBI authorises RBL Bank to collect direct taxes

RBL Bank has been authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), based on recommendation from the Controller General of Accounts, Ministry of Finance and Government of India(GoI), to collect direct taxes on behalf of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

After technical integration, RBL Bank's corporate and individual customers will be able to pay their direct taxes through RBL Bank's mobile banking or net banking platforms as well as through the branch banking network, resulting in ease and convenience for customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)