WPIL hits the roof on bagging orders worth Rs 1,225 cr

WPIL hit an upper circuit of 10% at Rs 2,038.85 after the company received four letter of acceptance (LoA) from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit for execution of turnkey project worth Rs 1,225 crore.

The turnkey project includes "engineering, procurement, construction, testing .commissioning and 10 years Operation & Maintenance of Bebus Sunar 2 , Kutne Rajnagar, Lower Narmada and Mann Dam multi village schemes." The order will be completed in 24 months period.

WPIL is principally engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, erecting, commissioning and servicing of pumps & pumping systems.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 69.80 crore in Q3 FY23, steeply higher from 13.13 crore in Q3 FY22. Net sales jumped 105.7% year on year to Rs 507.16 crore in Q3 FY23.

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 13:01 IST

