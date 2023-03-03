Angel One spurts after client base climbs 52% YoY in Feb

Angel One surged 7.75% to Rs 1,142.75 after the brokerage company said its client base jumped 52.2% to 13.33 million in February 2023 as against 8.76 millions recorded in February 2022.

On sequential basis, the company's client base rose by 3.4% month on month (MoM) from 12.89 million clients in January 2023.

Gross client acquisition stood at 0.45 million in February 2023 as compared with 0.39 million in January 2023 (down 15%) and 0.45 million in February 2022 (down 0.4%).

Angel's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was at Rs 17,57,000 crore in February 2023 (up 3.2% MoM and up 97.8% YoY). The company's ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 17,25,500 crore, in February 2023 (up 3.2% MoM and up 99.7% YoY). Cash segment was at Rs 2,700 crore (down 3.9% MoM and down 36.2% YoY) and commodity segment stood at Rs 18,800 crore (up 27.7% MoM and up 100.2% YoY) in February 2023.

The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment was 22.6% in February 2023 as against 21.9% in January 2023 and 20.8% in February 2022. F&O market share stood at 22.6% (up 70 bps MoM and up 175 bps YoY), cash market share was at 12.7% (down 23 bps MoM and down 57 bps YoY) in February 2023.The company's retail turnover market share in commodity segment was at 56.9% (up 573 bps MoM and up 1,428 bps YoY) in February 2023.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and network of authorized persons.

The company's consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) surged 38.53% to Rs 228.04 crore on 25.5% jump in total income to Rs 759.66 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

