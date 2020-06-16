National Aluminium Company announces change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
NALCO records success in bauxite,alumina production
NALCO gets mining lease for Utkal-D coal block
Joshi lays foundation stone of Rs 483cr crusher & conveyor
Nalco contributes Rs 10.2 cr to fight coronavirus
Odisha govt issues grant order for lease agreement of Utkal-D coal block allotted to National Aluminium Company
-
National Aluminium Company announced that the Ministry of Mines has entrusted the additional charge of the post of Director (Finance) to V.
Balasubramanyam, Director (Production) up to 30 November 2020 or till a regular incumbent joins the post, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU