National Aluminium Company announces change in directorate

National Aluminium Company announced that the Ministry of Mines has entrusted the additional charge of the post of Director (Finance) to V.

Balasubramanyam, Director (Production) up to 30 November 2020 or till a regular incumbent joins the post, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 17:35 IST

