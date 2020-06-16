Zensar Technologies transforms business model for NetFlorist

Zensar Technologies announced that it has strengthened its partnership with NetFlorist, a leading online gifting company from South Africa to enable it to diversify its business offerings during the current situation to now include essential grocery section.

NetFlorist wanted its customers to have the option to buy essential items during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The online company, in collaboration with the Zensar team worked within a short period of time to diversify its business model to include essential commodities. This was an extension of its business, that involved changes in its website, ordering process, backend IT systems as well as its delivery model.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)