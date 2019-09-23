National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 3.31%

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 48.4, up 3.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.65% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% spurt in NIFTY and a 30.15% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 48.4, up 3.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.62% on the day, quoting at 11682.15. The Sensex is at 39396.43, up 3.63%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has risen around 20.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 12.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2497.65, up 1.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 78.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 48.2, up 3.21% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 7.37 based on TTM earnings ending June 19.

