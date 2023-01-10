National Aluminium Company Ltd Surges 1.68%

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 10.07% over last one month compared to 2.6% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.63% drop in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd gained 1.68% today to trade at Rs 84.7. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.59% to quote at 21104.59. The index is up 2.6 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd increased 1.59% and Hindustan Zinc Ltd added 0.89% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 6.03 % over last one year compared to the 0.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 10.07% over last one month compared to 2.6% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.63% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11.02 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 132.75 on 04 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 67 on 28 Sep 2022.

