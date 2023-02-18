National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development standalone net profit declines 12.38% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 10.59% to Rs 9939.25 croreNet profit of National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development declined 12.38% to Rs 1169.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1335.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 10.59% to Rs 9939.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8987.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income9939.258987.30 11 OPM %92.4491.62 -PBDT1546.361773.66 -13 PBT1546.361773.66 -13 NP1169.971335.21 -12
