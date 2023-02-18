National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development standalone net profit declines 12.38% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 10.59% to Rs 9939.25 crore

Net profit of National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development declined 12.38% to Rs 1169.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1335.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 10.59% to Rs 9939.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8987.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9939.258987.3092.4491.621546.361773.661546.361773.661169.971335.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)