Pace Automation standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Pace Automation rose 140.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 59.55% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.420.89 60 OPM %47.1824.72 -PBDT0.670.22 205 PBT0.630.21 200 NP0.480.20 140
