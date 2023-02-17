JUST IN
Bharti Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 322.50 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 74.35% to Rs 7.90 crore

Net Loss of Bharti Telecom reported to Rs 322.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 26.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 74.35% to Rs 7.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.9030.80 -74 OPM %86.0896.75 -PBDT-323.90-24.50 -1222 PBT-323.90-24.50 -1222 NP-322.50-26.00 -1140

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 17:31 IST

