Shiva Suitings standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.86% to Rs 1.49 croreNet profit of Shiva Suitings declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.86% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.491.13 32 OPM %2.687.08 -PBDT0.040.08 -50 PBT0.040.08 -50 NP0.030.06 -50
