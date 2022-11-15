Shiva Suitings standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.86% to Rs 1.49 crore

Net profit of Shiva Suitings declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.86% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.491.132.687.080.040.080.040.080.030.06

