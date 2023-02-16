National Stock Exchange Of India consolidated net profit rises 35.44% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 26.38% to Rs 2991.52 croreNet profit of National Stock Exchange Of India rose 35.44% to Rs 1826.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1348.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.38% to Rs 2991.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2367.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2991.522367.15 26 OPM %73.0073.11 -PBDT2482.671875.74 32 PBT2383.361795.56 33 NP1826.631348.69 35
