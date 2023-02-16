National Stock Exchange Of India consolidated net profit rises 35.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.38% to Rs 2991.52 crore

Net profit of National Stock Exchange Of India rose 35.44% to Rs 1826.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1348.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.38% to Rs 2991.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2367.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2991.522367.1573.0073.112482.671875.742383.361795.561826.631348.69

