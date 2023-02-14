Natraj Proteins standalone net profit rises 187.50% in the December 2022 quarter

-

Sales decline 16.54% to Rs 40.93 croreNet profit of Natraj Proteins rose 187.50% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.54% to Rs 40.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales40.9349.04 -17 OPM %3.591.20 -PBDT1.130.50 126 PBT1.020.40 155 NP0.920.32 188
