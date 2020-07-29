Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit rises 29.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.55% to Rs 214.95 crore

Net profit of Navin Fluorine International rose 29.88% to Rs 56.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 43.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.55% to Rs 214.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 251.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.214.95251.5525.0424.2989.6867.4478.9759.2156.0343.14

