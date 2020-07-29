Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit rises 29.88% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.55% to Rs 214.95 croreNet profit of Navin Fluorine International rose 29.88% to Rs 56.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 43.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.55% to Rs 214.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 251.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales214.95251.55 -15 OPM %25.0424.29 -PBDT89.6867.44 33 PBT78.9759.21 33 NP56.0343.14 30
