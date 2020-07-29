Deccan Bearings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
NEI Aims Investment of INR 100 Crores; Launches Needle Bearing at Auto Expo 2020
COVID-19 effect: Air Deccan ceases its operations, all employees put on 'sabbatical without pay'
Menon Bearings standalone net profit declines 44.66% in the December 2019 quarter
Menon Bearings standalone net profit declines 34.91% in the March 2020 quarter
Menon Bearings standalone net profit declines 55.18% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 70.37% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Deccan Bearings reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 70.37% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 98.59% to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.080.27 -70 1.410.71 99 OPM %-850.00-51.85 --73.76-63.38 - PBDT0.11-0.08 LP -0.24-0.36 33 PBT0.11-0.11 LP -0.29-0.47 38 NP0.11-0.14 LP -0.29-0.50 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU