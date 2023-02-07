Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit rises 54.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 48.72% to Rs 563.58 crore

Net profit of Navin Fluorine International rose 54.91% to Rs 106.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 48.72% to Rs 563.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 378.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.563.58378.9527.6126.01156.30105.69131.2993.56106.5668.79

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)