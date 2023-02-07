Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit rises 54.91% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 48.72% to Rs 563.58 crore

Net profit of Navin Fluorine International rose 54.91% to Rs 106.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 48.72% to Rs 563.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 378.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales563.58378.95 49 OPM %27.6126.01 -PBDT156.30105.69 48 PBT131.2993.56 40 NP106.5668.79 55

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 17:17 IST

