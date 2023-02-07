Thacker & Company consolidated net profit rises 1.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 54.62% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of Thacker & Company rose 1.77% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 54.62% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.541.19170.3784.870.921.000.530.572.302.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)