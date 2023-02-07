Thacker & Company consolidated net profit rises 1.77% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 54.62% to Rs 0.54 croreNet profit of Thacker & Company rose 1.77% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 54.62% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.541.19 -55 OPM %170.3784.87 -PBDT0.921.00 -8 PBT0.530.57 -7 NP2.302.26 2
