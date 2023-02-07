Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 39.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.31% to Rs 2673.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 39.74% to Rs 326.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 541.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.31% to Rs 2673.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2380.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2673.002380.0016.3928.32514.00721.00438.00645.00326.00541.00

