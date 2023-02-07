JUST IN
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 39.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.31% to Rs 2673.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 39.74% to Rs 326.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 541.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.31% to Rs 2673.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2380.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2673.002380.00 12 OPM %16.3928.32 -PBDT514.00721.00 -29 PBT438.00645.00 -32 NP326.00541.00 -40

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 17:17 IST

