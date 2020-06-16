Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit rises 6.57% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.39% to Rs 629.09 crore

Net profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes rose 6.57% to Rs 67.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.39% to Rs 629.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 686.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.60% to Rs 307.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 252.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 2583.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2754.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

629.09686.742583.142754.9015.2614.4316.4114.76104.7499.69464.88432.9790.1584.70406.37370.5567.3463.19307.54252.92

