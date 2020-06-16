Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit rises 6.57% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.39% to Rs 629.09 croreNet profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes rose 6.57% to Rs 67.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.39% to Rs 629.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 686.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.60% to Rs 307.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 252.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 2583.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2754.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales629.09686.74 -8 2583.142754.90 -6 OPM %15.2614.43 -16.4114.76 - PBDT104.7499.69 5 464.88432.97 7 PBT90.1584.70 6 406.37370.55 10 NP67.3463.19 7 307.54252.92 22
