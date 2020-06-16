Hindustan Petroleum Corporation standalone net profit declines 99.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.60% to Rs 65868.51 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declined 99.10% to Rs 26.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2969.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.60% to Rs 65868.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67628.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.25% to Rs 2637.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6028.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.33% to Rs 267599.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 273980.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

