Hindustan Petroleum Corporation standalone net profit declines 99.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.60% to Rs 65868.51 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declined 99.10% to Rs 26.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2969.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.60% to Rs 65868.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67628.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.25% to Rs 2637.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6028.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.33% to Rs 267599.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 273980.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales65868.5167628.63 -3 267599.75273980.92 -2 OPM %-1.077.64 -1.914.17 - PBDT-619.955501.55 PL 5879.9112351.27 -52 PBT-1431.334673.10 PL 2575.529338.66 -72 NP26.802969.92 -99 2637.266028.66 -56

First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 19:03 IST

