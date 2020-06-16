Hindustan Petroleum Corporation standalone net profit declines 99.10% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 239.47% in the December 2019 quarter
Chennai Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1624.73 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Chennai Petroleum Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1637.56 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Chennai Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.29 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Chennai Petroleum Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.37 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 2.60% to Rs 65868.51 croreNet profit of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declined 99.10% to Rs 26.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2969.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.60% to Rs 65868.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67628.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 56.25% to Rs 2637.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6028.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.33% to Rs 267599.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 273980.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales65868.5167628.63 -3 267599.75273980.92 -2 OPM %-1.077.64 -1.914.17 - PBDT-619.955501.55 PL 5879.9112351.27 -52 PBT-1431.334673.10 PL 2575.529338.66 -72 NP26.802969.92 -99 2637.266028.66 -56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU