NMDC consolidated net profit declines 78.23% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 57.42% in the March 2020 quarter
Indian Energy Exchange standalone net profit declines 0.75% in the December 2019 quarter
United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 15.29% in the December 2019 quarter
Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 35.80% in the December 2019 quarter
RSWM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 12.52% to Rs 3187.34 croreNet profit of NMDC declined 78.23% to Rs 315.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1448.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.52% to Rs 3187.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3643.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.64% to Rs 3573.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4618.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.73% to Rs 11699.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12152.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3187.343643.32 -13 11699.2212152.67 -4 OPM %46.6757.37 -51.3056.98 - PBDT1642.342276.14 -28 6505.617472.64 -13 PBT1574.662195.62 -28 6210.687193.60 -14 NP315.391448.85 -78 3573.294618.84 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU