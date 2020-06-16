NMDC consolidated net profit declines 78.23% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.52% to Rs 3187.34 crore

Net profit of NMDC declined 78.23% to Rs 315.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1448.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.52% to Rs 3187.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3643.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.64% to Rs 3573.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4618.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.73% to Rs 11699.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12152.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

