Nayara Energy standalone net profit rises 2.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.24% to Rs 20779.20 croreNet profit of Nayara Energy rose 2.29% to Rs 869.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 850.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.24% to Rs 20779.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25729.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20779.2025729.90 -19 OPM %9.357.87 -PBDT1669.001632.00 2 PBT1156.401142.10 1 NP869.80850.30 2
