JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Veranda Learning Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.66 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Nayara Energy standalone net profit rises 2.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 19.24% to Rs 20779.20 crore

Net profit of Nayara Energy rose 2.29% to Rs 869.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 850.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.24% to Rs 20779.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25729.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20779.2025729.90 -19 OPM %9.357.87 -PBDT1669.001632.00 2 PBT1156.401142.10 1 NP869.80850.30 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU