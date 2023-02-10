Nayara Energy standalone net profit rises 2.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.24% to Rs 20779.20 crore

Net profit of Nayara Energy rose 2.29% to Rs 869.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 850.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.24% to Rs 20779.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25729.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.20779.2025729.909.357.871669.001632.001156.401142.10869.80850.30

