Birla Cable standalone net profit rises 84.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.84% to Rs 199.70 crore

Net profit of Birla Cable rose 84.86% to Rs 8.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.84% to Rs 199.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 142.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales199.70142.81 40 OPM %7.987.21 -PBDT13.768.76 57 PBT11.176.04 85 NP8.304.49 85

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:39 IST

