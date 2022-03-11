JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

NHPC Pays Rs. 933.61 crore Interim Dividend To Govt For FY 2021-22

Alkem Laboratories Ltd soars 0.94%, up for fifth straight session
Business Standard

Board of Supreme Petrochem approves Phase II expansion of EPS plant at Nagothane

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 10 March 2022

The Board of Supreme Petrochem at its meeting held on 10 March 2022 has approved Phase II expansion of its Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) plant at Nagothane, Maharashtra by 30,000 MTA. Board has also approved setting of second line of Extruded Polystyrene Board (XPS) with capacity of 1,OO,OOOM3 and increasing the Masterbatch and Compounds capacity by 50,000 MTA. The capital cost for these capital expenditure schemes shall be met from Company's internal accruals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, March 11 2022. 12:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU