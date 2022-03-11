Board of Supreme Petrochem approves Phase II expansion of EPS plant at Nagothane

-
-
At meeting held on 10 March 2022The Board of Supreme Petrochem at its meeting held on 10 March 2022 has approved Phase II expansion of its Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) plant at Nagothane, Maharashtra by 30,000 MTA. Board has also approved setting of second line of Extruded Polystyrene Board (XPS) with capacity of 1,OO,OOOM3 and increasing the Masterbatch and Compounds capacity by 50,000 MTA. The capital cost for these capital expenditure schemes shall be met from Company's internal accruals.
