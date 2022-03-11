G R Infraprojects emerges lowest bidder for transmission system project in Madhya Pradesh

G R Infraprojects has emerged as L-1 bidder to establish "Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from RE Projects in Rajgarh (2500 MW) SEZ in Madhya Pradesh" through tariff based competitive bidding (TBCB) process on build own operate and maintain (BOOM) basis.

REC Power Development and Consultancy (formerly REC Power Distribution Company Limited), the Bid Process Coordinator (BPC) has conducted e-reverse auction on 10 March 2022 for selection of Transmission Service Provider (TSP) on the basis of international competitive bidding in accordance with the "Tariff Based Competitive Bidding Guidelines for Transmission Service" and "Guidelines for Encouraging Competition in Development of Transmission Projects".

The responsibility of the TSP would be to establish the Transmission System comprises of 400/220kV Substation at Rajgarh and 400kV Double Circuit Transmission Line in Madhya Pradesh.

