Nazara Tech fixes record date for bonus issue

The board of Nazara Technologies has fixed 27 June 2022 as the record date for the proposed bonus issue of shares.

The company will issue 1 new fully paid up bonus equity share of Rs 4 each for 1 existing equity share (1:1).

The bonus issue is subject to the approval of shareholders which is being obtained by way of postal ballot through remote e-voting, the company said.

Nazara Technologies is one of the leading mobile games companies. It is India's leading diversified gaming and sports media platform with a presence across emerging and developed global markets such as Africa and North America, with offerings across the interactive gaming, eSports, and gamified early learning ecosystems.

The company's consolidated net profit slumped 31.2% to Rs 2.20 crore on a 41.9% jump in net sales to Rs 175.10 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of Nazara Technologies shed 3% to Rs 1127.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)