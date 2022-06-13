Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 0.12%, up for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 2605, up 0.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.75% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% slide in NIFTY and a 4.29% slide in the Nifty Bank.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2605, up 0.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.63% on the day, quoting at 15775.9. The Sensex is at 52840.93, down 2.69%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has gained around 4.37% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.04 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

