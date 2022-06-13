Piramal Enterprises Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1615.3, down 5.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.19% in last one year as compared to a 0.28% slide in NIFTY and a 7.54% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1615.3, down 5.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.68% on the day, quoting at 15767.25. The Sensex is at 52834.46, down 2.71%.Piramal Enterprises Ltd has eased around 13.84% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15847.3, down 3.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 69.84 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

