Nazara Technologies Ltd Spurts 3.88%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Rises 1.18%

Nazara Technologies Ltd rose 3.88% today to trade at Rs 764.55. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 1.18% to quote at 29631.51. The index is down 2.37 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vakrangee Ltd increased 3.19% and Datamatics Global Services Ltd added 1.93% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 13.66 % over last one year compared to the 3.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Nazara Technologies Ltd has added 18.89% over last one month compared to 2.37% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.06% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 29510 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 64330 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1677.2 on 11 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 484 on 22 Jun 2022.

