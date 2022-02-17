Nazara Technologies Ltd up for third straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 2007.1, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.07% in last one year as compared to a 14.97% gain in NIFTY and a 29.64% gain in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2007.1, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 17382.1. The Sensex is at 58163.86, up 0.29%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has dropped around 15.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2194.75, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39313 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

