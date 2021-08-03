NCC spurts after bagging new orders

NCC gained 2.48% to Rs 88.85 after the EPC company received four new orders totalling to Rs 1,679 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of July 2021.

Out of the total orders received by the company, one order valuing at Rs 732 crore pertains to Building Division and two orders valuing Rs 730 crore pertain to water & environment division. The company also received one order worth Rs 217 crore pertaining to electrical division.

NCC further clarified that orders are received from State Government agencies and do not include any internal orders.

NCC is engaged in the construction activities in the infrastructure sector.

