SML Isuzu July 2021 total sales grew 79% to 551 units

SML Isuzu reported a 79% jump in total sales to 551 units in July 2021 as against 307 units in July 2020.
On a sequential basis, the company's sales soared 113.56% in July 2021 from 258 units sold in June 2021.
The company sold 812 units in Q1 FY22 as against 202 units sold in Q1 FY21, registering a rise of 302% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). SML Isuzu sold 1,363 units in April-July 2021 as against 509 units sold in April-July 2020, recording a rise of 168% Y-o-Y.
The company recorded a net loss of Rs 20.12 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 2.01 crore posted in Q4 FY20. Net sales declined 5% to Rs 258.44 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Shares of SML Isuzu soared 7.05% to end at Rs 623.65 on BSE. SML Isuzu is engaged in the business of manufacture of commercial vehicles and spares. The firm produces light and medium commercial vehicles.
