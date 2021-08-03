Adani Ports gains on reporting 34% growth in cargo volume in July

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose 1.81% to Rs 704.60 after the company said that the cargo volume handled was 24.44 MMT in July 2021, registering a growth of 34% on year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The announcement was made after market hours on Monday (2 August 2021).

The company will announce its earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2021 today.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), a part of globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to ports and logistics platform for India.

