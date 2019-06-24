JUST IN
Business Standard

NCLT initiates CIRP for Jet Airways (India)

Capital Market 

Jet Airways (India) announced that the National Company Law Tribunal has initiated Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process for the company as per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Upon initiation of CIRP, the powers of the Board of Directors of the Company has been suspended and shall be exercised by the Interim Resolution Professional.

Ashish Chhawchharia has been appointed as the Interim Resolution Professional for the company on 20 June 2019.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 09:55 IST

