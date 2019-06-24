NCLT initiates CIRP for Jet Airways (India)

(India) announced that the has initiated Corporate Resolution Process for the company as per the and Code, 2016.

Upon initiation of CIRP, the powers of the Board of Directors of the Company has been suspended and shall be exercised by the Interim Resolution Professional.

has been appointed as the Interim Resolution Professional for the company on 20 June 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)