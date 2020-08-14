NDR Auto Components Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vascon Engineers Ltd, Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd, TCPL Packaging Ltd and SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 August 2020.

Vascon Engineers Ltd, Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd, TCPL Packaging Ltd and SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 August 2020.

NDR Auto Components Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 201.4 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 28685 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2197 shares in the past one month.

Vascon Engineers Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 10.69. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25079 shares in the past one month.

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd surged 15.79% to Rs 78.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20342 shares in the past one month.

TCPL Packaging Ltd exploded 14.81% to Rs 395. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6797 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1498 shares in the past one month.

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd advanced 13.85% to Rs 53.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52047 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5782 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)