Board of SKM Egg Products Export (India) recommends final dividend

-
ALSO READ
SKM Egg Products Export (India) receives reaffirmation in credit ratings
SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit declines 47.84% in the March 2020 quarter
SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 338.67% in the June 2020 quarter
South Eastern Railway achieves highest-ever growth of 10.63pc in freight
Rlys extends suspension of passenger services till May 3
-
Of Rs.0.50 per shareSKM Egg Products Export (India) announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 13 August 2020, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs.0.50 per equity share (i.e.5%), subject to the approval of the shareholders.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU