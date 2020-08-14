JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Eicher Motors Ltd Falls 1.94%
Business Standard

Board of SKM Egg Products Export (India) recommends final dividend

Capital Market 

Of Rs.0.50 per share

SKM Egg Products Export (India) announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 13 August 2020, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs.0.50 per equity share (i.e.5%), subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 09:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU