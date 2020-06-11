Energy shares slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 79.43 points or 1.61% at 4869.08 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Aban Offshore Ltd (down 4.07%), Alphageo (India) Ltd (down 3.79%),Goa Carbon Ltd (down 3.52%),Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 2.21%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 2.07%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 2.04%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 1.89%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.51%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.39%), and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 1.32%).

On the other hand, Oil India Ltd (up 2.82%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.27%), and Adani Gas Ltd (up 1%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 428.49 or 1.25% at 33818.56.

The Nifty 50 index was down 111.6 points or 1.1% at 10004.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 14.3 points or 0.12% at 11940.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.89 points or 0.28% at 4167.72.

On BSE,1141 shares were trading in green, 1267 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

