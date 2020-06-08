Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd, Filatex India Ltd, Genus Paper & Boards Ltd and Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 June 2020.

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 13.86 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1516 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71 shares in the past one month.

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd tumbled 9.13% to Rs 39.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15259 shares in the past one month.

Filatex India Ltd lost 8.80% to Rs 28.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 47414 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4426 shares in the past one month.

Genus Paper & Boards Ltd plummeted 7.92% to Rs 4.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 90943 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53221 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd corrected 7.51% to Rs 8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 221 shares in the past one month.

