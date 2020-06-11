Metal shares ease

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 107.26 points or 1.47% at 7166.52 at 13:53 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.41%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.41%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.09%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.9%),Vedanta Ltd (down 1.46%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.08%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.07%), and NMDC Ltd (down 1%).
On the other hand, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.3%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.93%) moved up.
At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 428.49 or 1.25% at 33818.56.
The Nifty 50 index was down 111.6 points or 1.1% at 10004.55.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 14.3 points or 0.12% at 11940.74.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.89 points or 0.28% at 4167.72.
On BSE,1141 shares were trading in green, 1267 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.
