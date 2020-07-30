Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.88% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 22.36% to Rs 4.93 croreNet profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries rose 44.88% to Rs 3.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.36% to Rs 4.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.40% to Rs 17.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.34% to Rs 25.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.936.35 -22 25.8636.60 -29 OPM %-11.36-27.24 --5.075.44 - PBDT3.562.20 62 18.0214.95 21 PBT3.361.84 83 17.0213.97 22 NP3.682.54 45 17.1413.89 23
