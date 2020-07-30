Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.88% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.36% to Rs 4.93 crore

Net profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries rose 44.88% to Rs 3.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.36% to Rs 4.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.40% to Rs 17.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.34% to Rs 25.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

4.936.3525.8636.60-11.36-27.24-5.075.443.562.2018.0214.953.361.8417.0213.973.682.5417.1413.89

