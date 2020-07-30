JUST IN
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.26% to Rs 817.41 crore

Net profit of Piramal Enterprises reported to Rs 22.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 40.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.26% to Rs 817.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 871.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales817.41871.98 -6 OPM %38.8041.06 -PBDT67.73-59.95 LP PBT27.06-99.98 LP NP22.54-40.70 LP

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 14:37 IST

