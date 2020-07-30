Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises shares tank nearly 14 pc after Q4 earnings
Piramal Enterprises Q3 profit surges 20 pc to Rs 724 cr
Piramal reports 20 pc hike in Q3 profit at Rs 724 crore
Piramal Enterprises posts net loss of Rs 1,702.59 cr in Q4
Piramal Enterprises completes divestment of its healthcare insights and analytics business
-
Sales decline 6.26% to Rs 817.41 croreNet profit of Piramal Enterprises reported to Rs 22.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 40.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.26% to Rs 817.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 871.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales817.41871.98 -6 OPM %38.8041.06 -PBDT67.73-59.95 LP PBT27.06-99.98 LP NP22.54-40.70 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU