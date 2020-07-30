JUST IN
Great Eastern Shipping Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 467.74 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 36.52% to Rs 1068.37 crore

Net profit of Great Eastern Shipping Company reported to Rs 467.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 53.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 36.52% to Rs 1068.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 782.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1068.37782.59 37 OPM %57.1034.64 -PBDT657.07216.95 203 PBT476.1624.96 1808 NP467.74-53.96 LP

Thu, July 30 2020. 14:54 IST

