Great Eastern Shipping Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 465.27 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Great Eastern Shipping Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 50.68 crore in the March 2020 quarter
GE Shipping profit rises 11 pc to Rs 331 cr in Dec quarter
Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 54.12% in the December 2019 quarter
Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 83.01% in the March 2020 quarter
Yamini Investment Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 53.55% to Rs 905.47 croreNet profit of Great Eastern Shipping Company reported to Rs 465.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 50.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 53.55% to Rs 905.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 589.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales905.47589.70 54 OPM %59.4231.46 -PBDT594.64146.52 306 PBT478.6822.65 2013 NP465.27-50.21 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU