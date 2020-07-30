Great Eastern Shipping Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 465.27 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 53.55% to Rs 905.47 crore

Net profit of Great Eastern Shipping Company reported to Rs 465.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 50.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 53.55% to Rs 905.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 589.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.905.47589.7059.4231.46594.64146.52478.6822.65465.27-50.21

